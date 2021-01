Career coach Claire Wasserman joined us live with tips from her new book Ladies Get Paid – The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career. Claire is the founder of Ladies Get Paid. She’s also the producer and host of John Hancock’s podcast, Friends Who Talk About Money. For more info, you can visit her website or follow Claire on social media @ClaireGetsPaid and @LadiesGetPaid

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 18, 2021.