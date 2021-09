Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Dustin Clark from fire station 88 in Sherman Oaks joined us live to share his story of volunteering at Ground Zero after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Captain Clark also gave us the details of a virtual memorial event being held on Sept. 11 to celebrate heroes. Visit the LAFD Heroes’ website at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 to view the event.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 9, 2021.