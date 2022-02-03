LAPD Chief Moore discusses violence by transients, active shooting response, Super Bowl security

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore joined us to discuss the random acts of violence by transients amid the killing of a 70-year-old nurse at a downtown Los Angeles bus stop and the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer who was working at a Hancock Park furniture store.

Chief Moore also discussed whether there should be a change in approach went it comes to the use of deadly force or when it comes to active shooter situations and the security measures being taken for the Super Bowl.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 3, 2022.