LAPD Chief Moore on COVID-19 precautions for department, automatic license plate readers privacy concerns and LAPD’s first Korean American deputy chief promotion

56-year-old Kathy Jacobs joined us live to talk about being chosen as one of 6 top finalists in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s annual model search. In July 2019, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit held an open casting call in Miami to kick-off its annual model search, a unique opportunity for fresh faces and established models alike to prove why they would be a great addition to the 2020 issue. Out of thousands of hopefuls, 16 finalists were selected. Out of the 16, 6 finalists were then selected and flown to Turks & Caicos for their 2020 issue shoot and will now have the chance to be named model search winner. For more information, you can visit their website or you can follow SI Swimsuit on Instagram @SI_Swimsuit. You can also follow Kathy on Instagram @AgeisBeauty.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 5, 2020.