Local resident Lydia Kravitz joined us live with her daughter Kellie Gross in Queens, New York to discuss the how she has been helping to provide nurses across the country with face masks. Lydia made her first mask to send to her daughter Kelly, a mother of three children and nurse at Long Island Jewish Hospital. Lydia has seen made and delivered close to 400 masks.

