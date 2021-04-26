LAPD’s CSP Bureau and Game Changer team up to improve the relationship between the police & community

CEO/Founder of Game Changer Sean Sheppard and LAPD Lieutenant Mike Bland from the LAPD CSP Bureau joined us live to talk about how the LAPD Community Safety Partnership Bureau is working with Game Changer to improve relationships between police and community members. For more info on LAPD’s CSP Bureau, visit www.LAPDonline.org or follow them on Instagram @LAPDCSP

For more info on Game Changer, visit www.GameChanger1.org or follow them on Instagram @theoriginalgamechanger.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 26, 2021.