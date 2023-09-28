Gayle Anderson reports that on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30, National Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated at the Los Angeles Public Library with Los Libros. This is a two-day event offering entertainment for all ages featuring Spanish-language and bilingual storytelling, performances, workshops, and award-winning authors.

On Sept. 29, Los Angeles Libros Festival will be virtual with all programs streaming live on YouTube.

On Sept. 30, the festival will be held in-person at the Central Library in downtown Los Angeles.

For more information, check: LAPL.org.

