LA’s first fitness music club, John Reed Fitness opens up

Steve Kuzj joined us live with an inside look at LA’s first fitness music club, John Reed Fitness. Spanning over 33,000 square feet, John Reed is a symbiosis of fitness, music, and design. Members receive unlimited training opportunities from free weights, cardio, functional and machine strength training with top-of-line equipment as well as an array of boutique-style classes with dedicated instructors leading Cycling, HIIT, Pilates, Barre, Dance, Yoga, and more. For more info, you can visit us.johnreed.fitness or follow them on social media. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 26, 2021.