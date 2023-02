U.S. Marine Corps and army Major Billy C. Hall (Ret.) is believed to be the last living veteran to join the armed forces before the U.S. entered World War II. At just 15 years old, Maj. Hall enlisted just four months before Pearl Harbor and saw combat action in three wars: World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He joined KTLA to reflect on a lifetime of service just ahead of his 97th birthday.

Aired Feb. 18, 2023.