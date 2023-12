Jasmine Simpkins was live in Downtown Los Angeles, where she engaged in some last-minute Christmas shopping at the one-stop shop that is ROW DTLA.

ROW DTLA is comprised of small businesses, mom-and-pop shops, and some great eateries. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information you can visit ROWDTLA.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 20 2023.