Grace Bastidas, Editor-in-Chief of Parents, shares last-minute gift ideas for all different types of moms.
Bastidas has gift suggestions for the mom that wants to be pampered, moms that value their alone time, or those who like to party with an aperitif.
The Spa Treatment
- Broken Top candles
- Cozy Earth Bamboo loungewear (Oprah’s favorite!)
- Spa-worthy Weezie robe
- Oka-B sandals
Cozy at Home
- Puzzles from Uncommon Goods
- Curated book selection from Greedy Reads (email with mom’s favorites and they’ll custom a bundle for her)
Sweet Cocktail Party
This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on May 1, 2022.