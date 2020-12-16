Last-minute toy shopping at L.A.’s oldest toy store

If you have not finished your toy shopping and you’re worried about getting your online toy deliveries shipped to family and friends on time due to the overwhelming online shopping, there Covid-19 safe toy shopping at Kip’s Toyland at the Original Farmer’s Market.

It was in October 1945. Irvin “Kip” Kipper had just returned from WWII and after being a prisoner of war and he wanted a happier existence. So, he started Kip’s Toyland, which has remained a favorite destination for generations of local families. Located in the Original Farmers Market, Kip’s has also enjoyed visitors from around the globe.

At Kip’s, they don’t carry toys that “plugin”. They believe in the joy of play and interaction with others and being a kid no matter your age. They have a great selection of vintage, classic, and retro toys ; some that will make you think and others that will make you giggle. A trip down memory lane to revisit your childhood is a safe bet! Among the inventory of classic and retro toys are: Operation Game, Slinky, Jacks, Rubik’s Cube, Gumby, Mr. Potato Head, View Master, Steel Yo Yo, and more.

Kip’s Toyland

6333 West 3rd Street, #720

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 939-8334

Kipstoyland.com

E-mail: don@kipstoyland.com

Open 7 Day A Week!

Kip’s takes phone orders or orders via email. They also provide shipping information.

Once your phone or email order has been successfully placed, let them know if you will be choosing door-side or curbside pickup. Complimentary gift wrap is still available.

In accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s retail guidelines, we are implementing a temporary final sale policy due to the COVID-19; customers are allowed in the shop at reduced capacity. All customers visiting Kip’s Toyland are required to wear a mask. No mask, No service.

