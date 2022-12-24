Comedian Paul Rodriguez previews the Laugh Factory Hollywood‘s 43rd annual free Christmas show and dinner.

The Dec. 25 event has seatings at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and offers free toys for kids, plus free flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and health screenings provided by El Proyecto del Barrio.

Comedians Tiffany Haddish, Tim Allen, Arsenio Hall, Craig Robinson, Paul Rodriguez and others will serve up the food and the comedy. No reservations required. The Laugh Factory in Hollywood is located at 8001 Sunset Blvd.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Dec. 24, 2022.