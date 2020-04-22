LaurDIY talks DIY projects and new show Craftopia

Lauren Riihimaki – a.k.a. LaurDIY joined us live via Skype with some great DIY projects kids, tweens and teens can do to keep busy and entertained during quarantine. Lauren also talked about her new show “Craftopia” available on May 27 on HBO Max. For more info on the show, you can visit their website. To check out Lauren’s YouTube channel and her DIY projects, you can click here.

And for more info on Lauren you can visit her website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 22, 2020.