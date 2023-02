The world’s top-ranked competitive eater Joey Chestnut teaches the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning team what it takes to become a world champion eater ahead of the Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin’ Eating Championship on World Pistachio Day. The team races to finish their pistachio portions but Lauren Lyster lands the title of champ. Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin’ Eating Championship takes place at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday, Feb. 26.

This segment aired Feb. 25, 2023.