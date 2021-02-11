Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Podcasts
Politics
Inside California Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Video Game News
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
News tips
Newsletters
Top Stories
Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle heads back to court
Video
Instagram bans Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for vaccine misinformation
California lawmakers introduce new legislation that would ease limits on aid-in-dying law
‘Please learn from my mistake’: Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend racist language he said in video
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Older people face new competition for COVID-19 vaccine amid scarce supply in L.A. County
Top Stories
Federal aid allows L.A. to extend rentals of hotel rooms sheltering homeless people
Top Stories
Appeals court weighs ban on outdoor dining in L.A. County — after it’s been lifted
‘We’re at war with this virus:’ Inside the Biden response team’s plan to overwhelm COVID-19
California has the most COVID-19 deaths, but fewer per capita than most states
Video
Coachella City Council mulls $4 per hour ‘hero pay’ for farmworkers
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Contests
Food
California Cooking
LA Unscripted
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Law professor Jessica Levinson with highlights from day 2 of Former President Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial
Video
Top Stories
Michael Cudlitz on starring in the new series ‘Clarice’ that’s based off ‘Silence of the Lambs’
Video
Laker legend Metta World Peace on his new app XvsX Sports
Video
Lash Fary shares last minute Valentine’s Day gifts
Video
Fashion stylist Heather Newberger on what to wear on Valentine’s Day
Video
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
Contests
News tips
About
News team
LA Unscripted
Community
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Law professor Jessica Levinson with highlights from day 2 of Former President Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial
Morning News
Posted:
Feb 11, 2021 / 09:50 AM PST
/
Updated:
Feb 11, 2021 / 09:50 AM PST
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on February 11, 2021.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Popular
Stimulus checks, unemployment benefits and more: Here’s how the pandemic will affect filing your taxes
Impeachment trial: Capitol rioters acted on Trump’s ‘orders,’ Democrats say
Live
‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano fired after social media post
Video
Street racing suspect detained following pursuit in Pomona
Video
Parkland school shooting trial remains in limbo 3 years after gunman killed 17
90-year-old North Hollywood man buys $10,000 newspaper ads to tell AT&T CEO about his slow internet service
Video
Dodger Stadium, other L.A. city COVID-19 vaccine sites to close later this week due to scarce supply
Video
Latest News
Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle heads back to court
Video
Instagram bans Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for vaccine misinformation
California lawmakers introduce new legislation that would ease limits on aid-in-dying law
‘Please learn from my mistake’: Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend racist language he said in video
French nun believed to be world’s 2nd-oldest person celebrates 117th birthday after beating COVID-19
Older people face new competition for COVID-19 vaccine amid scarce supply in L.A. County
More News