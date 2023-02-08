Fashion and lifestyle expert Lawrence Zarian joined us live with his gift guide for Valentine’s Day.
For more information on the products featured, see below.
- Luxe loungewear from Barefoot Dreams
- Fragrance for women: Estée Lauder Beautiful Magnolia
- Fragrance for men: Bernini Beverly Hills’s Original Man
- Give the gift of Vivrelle, a first-of-its-kind multi-layered membership club that provides access to celebrated top designer accessories from handbags, jewelry, and everything in between.
- Sweet treats from Indulge and I
- herbal skin care from Farmaestethics
- Hanky Panky
- Let Skechers put a smile on your Valentine’s face
- Fresh Vine Wine’s award-winning rosé
- Last-minute flowers and bouquets from Good Eggs
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 8, 2023.