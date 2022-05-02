Lifestyle expert and podcast host Lawrence Zarian joined us with last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas.

Lawrence’s new podcast “You are Beautiful” is available on all podcast platforms.

You can follow Lawrence on Instagram.

For more information on the gifts Lawrence featured in the segment, click on the links below.

• The stylish mom: Brooks Brothers

• The self-care mom: Retrouvé

• The maintain mom: Angela Caglia

• The here, there and everywhere mom: Goodlife

• The mom on the go: Skechers

• The statement mom: Ia’s Threads

• The yummy mom: Brady’s Bakery

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 2, 2022.