Lifestyle expert Lawrence Zarian joined us live with Mother’s Day gift ideas.

Dockers

Personalization Mall

Place orders by Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. PST and choose expedited delivery to arrive in time for Mother’s Day.

Harry & David

Place orders by Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. PST and choose expedited delivery to arrive in time for Mother’s Day.

Wine Me Up Candles

Chunky Hunnies Luxury Cookies

Orders need to be placed today, by midnight or use your local food delivery app.

Peace & Love Loving Arc Collection by Nancy Davis

French Florist, LA’s Finest Florist

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 10, 2023.