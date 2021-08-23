League of Women Voters hosting California recall informational event

Gayle Anderson has a preview of the Monday night, August 23, 2021, 6 p.m. FREE League of Women Voters Zoom event entitled, “What is a Recall?: Learn More Information About The Recall Election Before You Vote”

President of the League of Women Voters of Greater Los Angeles, Mona Field, and other league officials will provide nonpartisan information about the recall process, the history of the recall process, and provide a question-and-answer session for voter questions and clarification.

Learn about the Recall Election before you vote!

Monday, August 23, 2021

6pm-to-7pm

This is an informational nonpartisan meeting on the recall election.

To RSVP, email: info@lwvlosangeles.org to receive access to the link.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com