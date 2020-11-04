League of Women Voters on the purpose and function of the electoral college

Gayle Anderson reports from the Los Angeles Public Library, which has been a major resource for voting information in conjunction with the League of Women Voters Los Angeles. The voting education continues with League’s information about the purpose and the function of the Electoral College and why the Electoral College determines the winner of presidential elections as opposed to the popular vote.

Learn more about it / The Electoral College

League of Women Voters

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 4, 2020.