Legal expert Alison Triessl on the charges all four officers face in the death of George Floyd

Gayle Anderson speaks with Attorney Jamie E. Wright who has advice for businesses to trying get through the insurance claim process following the current civil unrest. Gayle also has information from the California Department of Insurance, which has set up a special hotline and website to help businesses owners get through what is predicted to be a long and complicated process.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com