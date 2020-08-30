Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully shares sports history

Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, who retired in 2016, shares stories and memorabilia from his historic career with an online auction (started August 28th) and a new social media presence. His Twitter and Instagram accounts (@TheVinScully) go live on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, with a Facebook account (Vin Scully) and YouTube channel to follow. His website, DodgersVinScully.com, goes live in October 2020. He joined KTLA Weekend Morning news to discuss his plans to use the platforms to connect with fans and share stories from his storied broadcast career.
Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, August 30, 2020.