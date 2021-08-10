Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez hospitalized in serious but stable condition after fall

Vicente Fernandez, the 81-year-old “Rey de la Música Ranchera,” has been hospitalized in Guadalajara after a fall, CNN en Español reported and other outlets Monday.

The legendary singer’s family posted on Instagram that he suffered a cervical spinal injury and is recovering after surgery. He is currently on a ventilator in the intensive care unit, the post read in Spanish.

Fernandez, known affectionately to his fans as “Chente,” formally retired from performing in 2016, but gave a special performance during the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards with his son Alejandro Fernandez and grandson Alex Fernandez.