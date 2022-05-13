If you’ve ever dreamed of racing a Ferrari, Legoland California’s latest attraction is now open!

It’s called Ferrari Build & Race.

OK, so you won’t exactly be stepping inside the sports car dreams are made of, but kids will have fun building and racing their own Lego version of the iconic car.

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, reviews and cool stuff.

The attraction starts with an impressive display of a one-of-a-kind life size Lego Ferrari F40 sports car. It’s made of 350,000+ pieces and took 1,900+ hours to build.

Next, kids take their car creation and test it on various tracks. There’s one where you try to get your car to fly through a tire and another where you can see how fast your car takes to go down a track.

It makes for a great photo opp and serves as an inspiration for kids to build their own Ferrari race car out of Lego pieces. Spoiler alert: it won’t be as big.

Kids can then modify their Lego car designs to make them faster. It’s all about aerodynamics.

The entire process reminds me a bit of the Pinewood Derby competition I used to do as a kid in Cub Scouts.

Once the car is finalized, it’s off to the third phase of the attraction, where you race the car.

Kids put their car in a scanner which creates a digital version of it, which then shows up on a digital racetrack.

“We actually created a technology that will measure aerodynamics, drag force everything,” explained Weston Owen of Dimensional Innovations, the team that helped create the attraction.

Track conditions can vary – during our test races it was virtually raining on the track. It all makes for a unique race no matter how many times you go through the attraction.

The fastest car wins bragging rights and there’s another fun photo op at the end of the race where kids can stand in a “winner’s circle” style area.

My take on this attraction: It’s simple, wholesome Lego fun. On the one hand, it’s introducing a new generation of kids to a luxury car brand they may or may not be familiar with, but there’s enough creativity and challenge here to make it all worth it.