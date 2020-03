Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reporter for the Italian Newspaper Il Foglio and Foreign Policy Magazine Contributor, Mattia Ferraresi, joined us live via Skype from Italy to talk about the lessons we can learn from Italy’s coronavirus outbreak. Mattia recently wrote an article in the Boston Globe "A Coronavirus Cautionary Tale From Italy- Don't Do What We Did". Click here to read the article.

For more information on Mattia, you can follow him on twitter @MattiaFerraresi