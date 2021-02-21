Liberté Chan says goodbye to the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News

Liberté Chan bade farewell to the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday.

After working as a meteorologist for KTLA’s weekend show since 2012, Chan will focus on KTLA’s LA Unscripted.

“To say I was passionate and grateful for this opportunity is a huge understatement. … I’m so grateful to you, our viewers. Thank you for allowing me into your home and letting me share a little bit of sunshine,” she said.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning Weekend News on Feb. 21, 2021.