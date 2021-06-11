Lifestyle expert Alison Deyette shares her gift ideas for Father’s Day

Morning News

by: Leila Shalhoub,

Posted: / Updated:

Lifestyle expert Alison Deyette joined us with several Father’s Day gift suggestions for all the dads out there. 

For more information on the gifts featured and style expert Alison Deyette, visit her website or follow her on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 11, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News