Two time NAACP award nominated Actor and Singer Terron Brooks (@terronbrooks) speaks with Lynette Romero about being named the 2021 ambassador for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles. He explains why inspiring youth from his neighborhood is important to him. The L.A. native will also be hosting the organization’s upcoming Virtual Gala: Beyond the Mask on Friday May 21, 2021.

This segment originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, May 16, 2021.