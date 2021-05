Mommy influencer and host, Dawn McCoy (@iamdawnmccoy) has teamed up with baby gear maker, 4moms to help get brand new MamaRoo infant seats to NICU’s across the country. Dawn speaks about her and her son Waylon’s personal connection to the MamRoo and why it’s so beneficial to parents with newborns in the NICU. For more information on how to donate your gently used MamaRoo visit the 4moms website.

This segment originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, May 9, 2021.