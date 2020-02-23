Link Up with Lynette: Dean's List student, Valentine's Day baby, and more

Lynette Romero shares good news stories in Sunday's Link Up with Lynette segment, including a Valentine's Day baby, 4.0 GPA, and new engagement.
Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
by: Lynette Romero, Ashley ReganPosted: / Updated:
Lynette Romero shares good news stories in Sunday's Link Up with Lynette segment, including a Valentine's Day baby, 4.0 GPA, and new engagement.
Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Watch more interviews on YouTube.