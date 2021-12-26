Link up with Lynette: Local 12-year-old bakes to give back

Elliana Horne, who just turned 12 years old, has not only started her own bakery, but her tasty cookie creations were crafted with only one idea in mind: to bring some holiday cheer to the kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Elliana has always loved to help others, so when she begged her parents to sell cookies to raise money for charity, they couldn’t say no. Elliana quickly got to work, creating a custom order form with the plan to use 100% of her profits to buy toys for children at CHLA.

Elliana’s dad, who is an active member of the military stationed in Florida, shared the form with colleagues and friends across the country and the orders began pouring in. In less than two weeks, Elliana and her family had churned out more than 1,300 cookies and raised $2,000.

Elliana first learned to hone her baking skills last year after her aunt gifted her with a subscription to Los Angeles-based company, Raddish Kids, a monthly subscription service that helps kids learn to cook. So, after hearing of Elliana’s success, Raddish agreed to not only match the money she raised, but go above that, donating $2,500 to help Elliana’s cause.



Elliana went out on Christmas Eve to hand-deliver her cookie orders to local law enforcement, hospital workers and firefighters.

On Dec. 29, Elliana plans to drop off all the toys she spent hours picking along with the check from Raddish to CHLA.



Elliana says she plans to continue using her baking skills to give back, and will post about any upcoming cookie campaigns on her Facebook page, Merci Bakery for a Cause.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Dec. 26, 2021.