Link up with Lynette: Local academy making a difference through music

White Hall Arts Academy, located in South Los Angeles, is an amazing organization helping to change lives and make a difference in their community through the gift of music and the performing arts.

Founded in 2011 by music industry veteran Tanisha Hall, the facility has created a gateway for kids, offering classes that they otherwise may not have had access to. Now, because of their efforts, they are being recognized in a big way.

White Hall is one of just two recipients presented with the 2022 Infusion Award from The Lewis Prize for Music, given to those who create a positive change through youth music programs.

If you’d like to learn more about the White Hall Arts Academy, just visit their website or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

