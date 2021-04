Lynette Romero speaks with Jimmie Gardner about the fight to clear his name of a crime he didn’t commit back in 1989. After battling with courts for 27 years, he was finally exonerated in 2016. Jimmie is now pursuing a communications degree at Chapman University. He plans to use his degree to continue to share his story and inspire other people to never give up.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, April 11, 2021.