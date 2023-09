Liz Moody, podcaster and author of the upcoming book, 100 Ways to Change Your Life, offers life improvement tips in the way we like it today: small bites backed by science. She joined KTLA to discuss her latest venture, which she calls a “holistic guide to living your best life.” The book 100 Ways to Change Your Life is out Oct. 17.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sept. 9, 2023.