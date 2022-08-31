Chef Lizzy Mathis, the founder of The Cool Mom Co., joined us live with a preview of her new Tastemade series, “Dinner Party People.”

In this new series, Lizzy takes viewers into the homes of people hosting amazing dinner parties. In each episode, Lizzy arrives early to help a host prep and throw a unique dinner party, adding her own element to each event in order to elevate the party.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 31, 2022.