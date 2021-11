Local 90-year-old veteran Pat Moorehead joined us live to discuss skydiving 9 times in one day to celebrate his birthday. Pat talks about the experience and why he decided to do the jumps.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Nov. 27, 2021.