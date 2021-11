20-year-old Jyan Horwitz joined us live with a taste of his new local bakery Jyan Isaac Bread, which was born during the pandemic. He started selling baked goods in pop-up locations and continues to sell at the local farmers market. His storefront opened at the end of September.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 12, 2021.