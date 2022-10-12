Brother and sister duo Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Gabriela both play basketball for UCLA and they joined us live to discuss what it’s like playing for the same school and their competitiveness growing up.

Jamie and Gabriela are the first sibling duo to play at UCLA since Dave and Ann Meyers played almost 50 years ago.

And in KTLA fashion, both siblings went head-to-head in a shooting competition and the winner then competed with our very own Frank Buckley.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 12, 2022.