Local clothing company helping moms in need this holiday season

Courtney Kanner Fishman, founder and CEO of My Little Outfit, joined us to tell us about her new online store and how she’s helping moms in need this holiday season.

My Little Outfit offers an exceptional collection of curated, gently loved clothing for babies and children up to six years old. Each outfit is $10. My Little Outfit recently teamed up with Harvest Home and they’ll be providing moms in need with shopping sprees.

Visit My Little Outfit’s website for more information or follow on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 16, 2021.