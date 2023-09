Brick builders face off in season four of Fox’s LEGO Masters! L.A.-based contestants Allyson Gail and Melanie Hernandez explain the pressure and process of the competition show that puts their creative talents to the test. LEGO Masters returns to Fox on Sept. 28 and Hulu Sept. 29.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sept. 24, 2023.