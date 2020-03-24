Local resident is stepping up to help the community amid the coronavirus pandemic

L.A. based User Experience Designer Rachel Smith joined us live via Skype to tell us all about the 2 websites she created to help people amid the coronavirus pandemic - Design to Combat COVID-19 and Masks for Docs. Masks for Docs has one goal - to get masks into the hands of healthcare workers. Design to Combat COVID-19 is a virtual community of over 500 who want to remotely volunteer their skills. They help create innovative solutions to support others affected by the pandemic. For more information on how you can get involved, you can visit Masks for Docs or Design to Combat COVID-19. For more information on Rachel, you can visit her website.
KTLA Entertainment on YouTube
Watch more interviews on YouTube.
Most Popular
Latest News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook