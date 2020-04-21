Local resident needs help finding a bone marrow donor

45-year-old Rafee Alsaeegh and his wife Arsineh joined us live to talk about his urgent need of a bone marrow transplant. Rafee was diagnosed with leukemia in October 2019. He and his wife Arsineh teamed up with DKMS, the world’s largest bone marrow donor center, to find his match: hosting donor registration drives that were widely attended by the community bringing in roughly 3,000 total registrants. The drives came to a halt due to social isolation orders, but the couple is hoping to spread the message that individuals can still save a life from the safety of their homes. For more info, you can visit their website or follow Rafee on Instagram @Fight4Rafee

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 21, 2020.