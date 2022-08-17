Megan Telles was live in Long Beach to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Gondola Getaway.

The Gondola Getaway is the oldest and largest fleet of gondolas in America. They were founded in 1982 with the concept of bringing the old-world charm of the “gondola” back into the canals of the Naples Islands.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, they are offering $40 off. To redeem the deal use the codeword “1982.”

Visit The Gondola Getaway’s website for more information or to book your next ride.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 17, 2022.