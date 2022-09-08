Longtime CNN anchor Bernard Shaw has died.

The pioneering Black broadcaster is best remembered for calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 as missiles flew around him in Baghdad.

Shaw passed away on Wednesday of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19, according to a statement from his family obtained by CNN.

He was the network’s first chief anchor when it launched in June 1980. Shaw was at CNN for 20 years and was known for remaining cool under pressure. That was a hallmark of his coverage Baghdad coverage when the U.S. led its invasion of Iraq in 1991 to liberate Kuwait, with CNN airing stunning footage of airstrikes and anti-aircraft fire in the capital city.

The family said funeral services will be closed to family and invited guests only, with a public memorial service planned at a later time.

“In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago. The Shaw family requests complete privacy at this time,” the family said in their statement.

Shaw was 82.