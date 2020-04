The California Association of Realtors has told its members to stop all face-to-face sales activities including showings, listing appointments, open houses and property inspections due to coronavirus concerns.

Thursday’s, March 19th, 2020 “stay at home” order from Governor Gavin Newsom did not exempt home selling, the association noted. The order aims to keep more people away from each other and help limit the spread of coronavirus. Only “essential” industries can continue to operate, the order says. That includes home construction, the association noted. In recent weeks the industry had been trying to sell existing homes with lots of hand sanitizer and “social distancing” before Governor Newsom upped restrictions.