Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation starts t-shirt campaign ‘LAFD Strong’ to raise funds for equipment

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the Los Angeles Fire Department. The foundation buys and replaces important tools and equipment city funds will not provide.

Due to our current rash of “mega-fires”, the LAFD 106 fire stations are critically short of –nearly– everything. So, the foundation has established LAFD STRONG. It’s a t-shirt campaign. The sell of the t-shirts will help buy what the fire department needs. Also, we can “adopt” a fire station to help the cause.

