Julie Uhrman, president and founder of Angel City FC, joined us live to tell us all about this new national soccer expansion team based in Los Angeles. Angel City FC is the first L.A. team in the National Women’s Soccer League. Angel City’s investors are the largest female-led ownership group in North American professional sports.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 18, 2022.