Los Angeles Magazine on their 60th Anniversary issue titled, “60 Ways LA Changed the World.” “From breast implants to hula-hoops, to fast food to gay rights, this city has been reshaping the globe for at least six decades, let us count the ways…” Los Angeles Magazine.

Maer Roshan, Editor-in-Chief of Los Angeles Magazine, joined us to discuss how Los Angeles has changed the landscape for the world, everything from Award Season, cannabis culture, celebrity chefs, designer dogs, food trucks, gay rights, Mickey Mouse and rehabbing in style.

These are only a few of the topics that are featured in the May 2022 issue of Los Angeles Magazine.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 13, 2022.