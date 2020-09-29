Los Angeles Public Library and the U.S. Census Update: The deadline ruling and ballot boxes

Gayle Anderson was live at the Los Angeles Public Library, which is working to help the public complete the 2020 U.S. Census before the confusing deadline approaches.

Late last Friday, September 25th, 2020, Federal Judge Lucy Koh ruled against the government’s decision to move up the deadline for the completion of the U.S. Census count. The original deadline was the end of October. It was moved up to the end of September 2020 due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic interfering with the work official in-person U.S. Census counters. Judge Koh says no to changing the October 31st deadline. The government is expected to appeal her ruling. In the meantime, the U.S. Census Bureau encourages everyone to complete the census regardless of the deadline controversy, especially in “hard to count” places such as California and “hard to count” communities. We’re live in one of those “hard to count” communities.

Also, the Los Angeles Public Library is also a location where the voting public can find one of the many ballot boxes that are available in preparation for the November election, where the public can safely deposit their complete ballots. The LAPL also has detailed voting information on its website.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Gayle Anderson reports for KTLA 5 News on September 28, 2020.